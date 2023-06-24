Breaking News
Germany gets huge Jewish educational, cultural centre

Updated on: 24 June,2023 07:55 AM IST  |  Berlin
Agencies

Too often people only think about the Holocaust and antisemitism when it comes to Jews in Germany," the 50-year-old rabbi said

Teichtal at the unveiling of a graffiti wall at the entrance. Pic/AP

When Berlin Rabbi Yehuda Teichtal first talked about his dream of building Germany’s biggest Jewish educational and cultural complex since the Holocaust, most people who heard about the plan were skeptical.


But five years after the groundbreaking, Teichtal, a Berlin rabbi and head of the local Chabad community, stepped onto the seventh-floor balcony of the new curved, blue-tiled building overlooking the campus amphitheater, garden, playground and a plot that will eventually become a sports field.


“We’re changing the narrative about Jews in Germany,” Teichtal said. “Too often people only think about the Holocaust and antisemitism when it comes to Jews in Germany,” the 50-year-old rabbi said.


“Our Jewish campus is about the future, it’s about joy, about studying and living together.” In addition to schools, the campus also will have a movie theater, music studio, a library, a kosher deli and a huge indoor basketball court.

