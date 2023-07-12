Germany to send more armoured vehicles to Ukraine

The German Defence Ministry said on Tuesday that Germany also would give Ukraine another 20,000 rounds of artillery ammunition, 5,000 rounds of smoke ammunition, a reconnaissance and drone-defence package and a Luna drone system

Lithuania’s President Gitanas Nauseda with president Joe Biden. Pic/AP

Germany has announced a package of further military aid for Ukraine that includes 40 extra Marder armoured personnel carriers, another 25 old Leopard 1 tanks and two Patriot defence missile launching devices.

The German Defence Ministry said on Tuesday that Germany also would give Ukraine another 20,000 rounds of artillery ammunition, 5,000 rounds of smoke ammunition, a reconnaissance and drone-defence package and a Luna drone system. There will also be five armoured recovery vehicles.

Germany, already one of the biggest providers of military aid to Ukraine, put the value of the latest package at nearly $768 million. German officials promised a substantial new military aid pledge at the NATO summit in Vilnius but made clear their continued reluctance to agree to Ukraine’s request for Taurus long-range cruise missiles.

Push to Sweden’s NATO membership

NATO opened its summit on Tuesday with fresh momentum after Turkey withdrew its objections to Sweden joining the alliance. The deal was reached after days of intensive meetings. It is poised to expand NATO’s strength in Northern Europe.

