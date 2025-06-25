Initial telescope readings triggered a planetary defence alert. Early data suggested a 3 per cent chance of it striking Earth. Further tracking showed the likelihood of an Earth impact dropped drastically to just 0.0017 per cent

Impact could endanger orbiting satellites. Representation pic

A massive asteroid could crash into the Moon in 2032, potentially sending fragments into space that may reach Earth, scientists have cautioned. While this could endanger orbiting satellites, it might also result in a breathtaking meteor shower.

Initial telescope readings triggered a planetary defence alert. Early data suggested a 3% chance of it striking Earth. Further tracking showed the likelihood of an Earth impact dropped drastically to just 0.0017 per cent.

