Giant asteroid could crash into moon in 2032: Scientists

Updated on: 25 June,2025 09:15 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies

Initial telescope readings triggered a planetary defence alert. Early data suggested a 3 per cent chance of it striking Earth. Further tracking showed the likelihood of an Earth impact dropped drastically to just 0.0017 per cent

Giant asteroid could crash into moon in 2032: Scientists

Impact could endanger orbiting satellites. Representation pic

Giant asteroid could crash into moon in 2032: Scientists
A massive asteroid could crash into the Moon in 2032, potentially sending fragments into space that may reach Earth, scientists have cautioned. While this could endanger orbiting satellites, it might also result in a breathtaking meteor shower.

Initial telescope readings triggered a planetary defence alert. Early data suggested a 3% chance of it striking Earth. Further tracking showed the likelihood of an Earth impact dropped drastically to just 0.0017 per cent.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


