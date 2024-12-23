Breaking News
Home > News > World News > Article > Giant pandas celebrate 1st Christmas in Hong Kong

Giant pandas celebrate 1st Christmas in Hong Kong

Updated on: 24 December,2024 08:25 AM IST  |  Hong Kong
Agencies |

An An, the male panda, was presented with an ice slab that had ‘Merry Christmas’ written on it with sweet potato and carrots while Ke Ke, his female companion, got a snowman garnished with slices of carrot and apple. 

Giant pandas celebrate 1st Christmas in Hong Kong

Giant Panda ‘Ke Ke’ reacts to an ice snowman she was presented. Pic/AP

Giant pandas celebrate 1st Christmas in Hong Kong
A pair of five-year-old pandas, named An An and Ke Ke, celebrated their first Christmas early in a Hong Kong park on Monday, munching on special treats and looking cute for the cameras.


An An, the male panda, was presented with an ice slab that had ‘Merry Christmas’ written on it with sweet potato and carrots while Ke Ke, his female companion, got a snowman garnished with slices of carrot and apple. 


China sent the pair to Hong Kong in late September in a bid to boost tourism in the city. An An is described as intelligent and active while Ke Ke is known to have a gentle temperament and is a good climber.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

christmas Christmas 2024 hong kong world news International news

