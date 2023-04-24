Rival generals battle to control Africa’s third-largest country

Smoke is seen in Khartoum, Sudan, on Saturday. The fighting in the capital between the Sudanese Army and Rapid Support Forces resumed after an internationally brokered cease-fire failed. Pic/AP

Listen to this article Governments race to rescue diplomats, citizens from Sudan x 00:00

The U.S. military airlifted embassy officials out of Sudan on Sunday and international governments raced to evacuate their diplomatic staff and citizens trapped in the capital as rival generals battled for control of Africa’s third-largest country for a ninth straight day. Fighting raged in Omdurman, the city across the Nile from Sudan’s capital, Khartoum, residents reported. The violence came despite a declared truce that was to coincide with the three-day Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr.

“We did not see such a truce,” said Amin al-Tayed from his home in Omdurman. He said heavy gunfire and thundering explosions rocked the city. “The battles did not stop,” he said. Thick black smoke filled the sky over Khartoum’s airport. The paramilitary group battling the Sudanese armed forces claimed the military unleashed airstrikes on the upscale neighbourhood of Kafouri, north of Khartoum.

After a week of battles hindered rescue efforts, U.S. special forces evacuated some 70 U.S. embassy staff from Khartoum to Ethiopia early Sunday. Although American officials said it was too dangerous for government-coordinated mass evacuation of private citizens, other countries rushed to evacuate their citizens and diplomats. France and the Netherlands said Sunday they were organizing evacuations for embassy employees and nationals, along with some citizens of allied countries. French Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Anne-Claire Legendre said France was undertaking the operation with the help of European partners.

The Netherlands sent two air force Hercules C-130 planes and an Airbus A330 to Jordan before a possible rescue mission. “We deeply sympathize with the Dutch in Sudan and will make every effort to evacuate people where and when possible,” said Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren. The fighting between Sudanese armed forces and the powerful paramilitary group, known as Rapid Support Forces, has targeted and paralyzed the country’s main international airport, reducing civilian aircraft to ruins and gutting one runway. Other airports across the country have also been knocked out of operation. More than 400 people, including 264 civilians, have been killed and more than 3,500 wounded in the fighting.

