Hafiz Abdul Rehman Makki, a senior leader of Lashkar-e-Tayyiba and a key figure in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, has passed away due to a heart attack. He was involved in various terrorist activities across India.

Hafiz Abdul Rehman Makki, a key figure involved in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, has passed away due to a heart attack, as reported by Samaa TV on December 27. Makki, who was undergoing treatment in a hospital, was born on December 10, 1954 (or 1948 as an alternate year).

Makki was a prominent member of Lashkar-e-Tayyiba (LeT), a Pakistan-based militant group that has been designated as a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) by the United States. His role within LeT was crucial, holding various leadership positions, including heading its foreign relations department and being a member of the group's Shura, or governing body. As the brother-in-law of LeT's chief Hafiz Muhammad Saeed, Makki was involved in numerous terrorist activities, including fund-raising, recruitment, and the radicalisation of youth for violent acts.

Makki's involvement in terrorism spanned across multiple high-profile attacks. He played a role in the 2000 attack on the Red Fort, the 2008 Mumbai attacks, and several others, including the attack on a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp in Rampur in 2008 and a series of attacks in Jammu and Kashmir between 2018 and 2019. His activities were not only limited to organising attacks but also included orchestrating bombings, such as the May 2006 IED explosion inside the Odeon Theatre in Hyderabad, which caused injuries to several people.

Makki had been on the radar of international authorities for many years. In 2010, the US Department of the Treasury designated him as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist, freezing any assets he may have had in the US and prohibiting US persons from engaging in transactions with him.

In 2019, Makki was arrested by the Pakistan government and placed under house arrest in Lahore. He was later convicted of terrorism financing by a Pakistani court in 2020, where he received a prison sentence for his involvement in supporting LeT’s violent activities.

(With inputs from ANI)