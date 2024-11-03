Harris appears on ‘Saturday Night Live’

The first lines the candidate spoke as she sat across from Rudolph, their outfits identical, was drowned out by cheers from the audience

US actress Maya Rudolph and Kamala Harris at NBC studios in New York City. Pic/AFP

Vice President Kamala Harris made a surprise appearance on ‘Saturday Night Live’, playing herself as the mirror-image double of Maya Rudolph’s version of her in the show’s cold open.

The first lines the candidate spoke as she sat across from Rudolph, their outfits identical, was drowned out by cheers from the audience.

“It is nice to see you Kamala,” Harris told Rudolph with a broad grin she kept throughout the sketch. “And I’m just here to remind you, you got this.”

In sync, the two said supporters need to “Keep Kamala and carry-on-ala” declaring that they share each other’s “belief in the promise of America” and delivered the signature “Live from New York it’s Saturday night!”

