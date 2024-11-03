Breaking News
Home > News > World News > Article > Harris appears on Saturday Night Live

Harris appears on ‘Saturday Night Live’

Updated on: 04 November,2024 08:04 AM IST  |  New York
Agencies |

The first lines the candidate spoke as she sat across from Rudolph, their outfits identical, was drowned out by cheers from the audience

Harris appears on ‘Saturday Night Live’

US actress Maya Rudolph and Kamala Harris at NBC studios in New York City. Pic/AFP

Vice President Kamala Harris made a surprise appearance on ‘Saturday Night Live’, playing herself as the mirror-image double of Maya Rudolph’s version of her in the show’s cold open.


The first lines the candidate spoke as she sat across from Rudolph, their outfits identical, was drowned out by cheers from the audience.


“It is nice to see you Kamala,” Harris told Rudolph with a broad grin she kept throughout the sketch. “And I’m just here to remind you, you got this.”


In sync, the two said supporters need to “Keep Kamala and carry-on-ala” declaring that they share each other’s “belief in the promise of America” and delivered the signature “Live from New York it’s Saturday night!”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Kamala Harris united states of america news world news

