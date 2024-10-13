Her rival Trump has revealed limited info on health

Kamala Harris

Listen to this article Harris’ doctor reports she’s in excellent health x 00:00

Vice President Kamala Harris is in “excellent health” and “possesses the physical and mental resiliency” required to serve as President, her doctor said in a letter released Saturday that summarises her medical history and status. Dr Joshua Simmons, a US Army colonel and physician to the vice president, wrote that Harris, 59, maintains a healthy, active lifestyle and that her most recent physical last April was “unremarkable”.

ADVERTISEMENT

She “possesses the physical and mental resiliency required to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency, to include those as Chief Executive, Head of State and Commander in Chief,” he wrote. Harris’ advisers hope to use the moment to draw a contrast with Republican Donald Trump, who has released only limited information about his health over the years, and raise questions about his fitness to serve, according to a campaign aide who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive matters.

Trump, 78, has released very little health information, including after his ear was grazed by a bullet during an assassination attempt in July. Simmons, who said he has been Harris’ primary care physician for the past three-and-a-half years, said the Vice President has a history of allergies and urticaria, also known as hives, for which she has been on allergen immunotherapy for the past three years.

Trump had questioned President Joe Biden’s health when the 81-year-old President was seeking re-election. Since Biden was replaced on the ticket with Harris, Trump’s own health has drawn more attention.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever