Healing Wounds with Tiny Human Cell Robots

Updated on: 03 December,2023 05:13 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The research raises fascinating possibilities about cellular capabilities

Pic/Tufts Now

Researchers at Tufts University have created tiny biological robots termed ‘Anthrobots’ from human tracheal cells. These minuscule robots, ranging from the width of a human hair to a pencil point, self-assemble and exhibit a remarkable ability to heal other cells. The researchers theorise that this innovation could lead to new therapeutic tools for regeneration and disease treatment. Published in Advanced Science, the study by Levin and Gizem Gumuskaya reveals that these bots can move over surfaces and stimulate neuronal growth, particularly across damaged areas. The research raises fascinating possibilities about cellular capabilities.


Highway Air Pollution Could Raise Blood Pressure


Researchers at the University of Washington have uncovered a significant health concern for those exposed to air pollution from high-traffic roads. Their study, published in the Annals of Internal Medicine, reveals that breathing unfiltered air from rush-hour traffic can cause a rapid and sustained increase in blood pressure. The experiment involved driving participants through rush-hour traffic and comparing blood pressure changes with and without HEPA filters in the car. The findings showed more than 4.50 mm Hg increase in blood pressure when exposed to unfiltered air, an effect comparable to a high-sodium diet. The study raises concerns about the impact of air pollution, particularly ultrafine particles, on human’s cardiovascular health.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

world news

