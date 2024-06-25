Forecasters say the heat wave will continue early in the week in the Southeast, portions of the South and the Plains

Rescue workers evacuate stranded residents. Pic/X

Heat persists across the US as floods swamp Midwest

Millions of Americans sweated through a scorching weekend as temperatures soared across the US, while residents were rescued from floodwaters that forced evacuations across the Midwest. One person died during flooding in South Dakota, the governor said.

From the mid-Atlantic to Maine, across the Great Lakes region, and throughout the West to California, public officials cautioned residents about the dangers of excessive heat and humidity. Forecasters say the heat wave will continue early in the week in the Southeast, portions of the South and the Plains.

At the borders of South Dakota, Iowa and Minnesota, floodwaters rose over several days. In northwest Iowa, 13 rivers flooded the area. Entire neighborhoods—and at least one entire town—were evacuated.

