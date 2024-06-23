Rain wreaks havoc in Iowa

Sirens blared at 2 am in Rock Valley, Iowa, population 4,200, where people in hundreds of homes were told to get out as the Rock River could no longer take rain. The city lacked running water because wells were unusable

People had to be evacuated from flooded homes. Pic/AP

Floodwaters forced people out of their homes in parts of Iowa, the result of weeks of rain, while much of the US longed for relief Saturday from yet another round of extraordinary heat.

Sirens blared at 2 am in Rock Valley, Iowa, population 4,200, where people in hundreds of homes were told to get out as the Rock River could no longer take rain. The city lacked running water because wells were unusable.

Mayor Kevin Van Otterloo said a state helicopter was on its way to help but was called off when boats were able to reach stranded residents. “We’ve had so much rain here,” he said. “We had 4 inches last night in an hour and a half time.”

