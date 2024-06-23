The Columbus Police Department said all the injured were males, eight adults and two youths who ranged in age from 16 to 27

Representational Pic/File/iStock

Listen to this article Ten people injured in shooting in Columbus, police searching for a suspect x 00:00

Police in Ohio say 10 people were injured, including one seriously, in a shooting in Columbus.

The shooting occurred early Sunday in the Short North Arts District, local media said, quoting law enforcement.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Columbus Police Department said all the injured were males, eight adults and two youths who ranged in age from 16 to 27.

Police are searching for a suspect who was traveling in a four-door, white Honda Civic with tinted windows.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever