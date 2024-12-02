Heavy snow blankets parts of US

The heavy snow led to a state of emergency declaration in parts of New York and a disaster declaration in Pennsylvania.

Snow accumulated on a sidewalk in Lowville, New York. Pic/AFP

The first big snowfall of the season blanketed towns along Lake Erie on Saturday. The cold and heavy snow were forecast to persist into next week and cause hazards in the Great Lakes, Plains and Midwest regions.

Nearly 2 feet of snow fell in parts of New York, Ohio and Michigan, and 73 cm was recorded in Pennsylvania’s northwestern tip.

Parts of Michigan were battered by lake-effect snow, which happens when warm, moist air rising from a water body mixes with cold dry air overhead.

Bands of snow that have been rolling off Lake Superior for the past three days.

