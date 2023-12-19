Breaking News
Maharashtra: Gang of 13 men loots valuables from workers at company in Thane
DRI nabs man suspected of smuggling drugs, seizes cocaine worth Rs 40 crore
Delhi excise policy case: ED issues fresh summons to Arvind Kejriwal
Gokhale bridge: Some trains to be affected due to construction of ROB, says WR
Thane run-over case: Bureaucrat's son, two others get bail day after arrest
Union government issues advisory amidst Covid-19 surge and detection of JN.1 variant
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > News > World News > Article > Heres why over 100 Elephants have died in Zimbabwes Hwange National Park

Here's why over 100 Elephants have died in Zimbabwe's Hwange National Park

Updated on: 19 December,2023 08:32 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Zimbabwe's largest national park, Hwange National Park, has witnessed the tragic death of at least 100 elephants in recent weeks, a grim consequence of drought exacerbated by climate change and the El Nino weather phenomenon

Here's why over 100 Elephants have died in Zimbabwe's Hwange National Park

File photo for representation. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Here's why over 100 Elephants have died in Zimbabwe's Hwange National Park
x
00:00

Zimbabwe's largest national park, Hwange National Park, has witnessed the tragic death of at least 100 elephants in recent weeks, a grim consequence of drought exacerbated by climate change and the El Nino weather phenomenon.


Wildlife authorities and conservation groups attribute the alarming situation to the impact of climate change, leading to extended dry spells and rising temperatures in southern Africa. The International Fund for Animal Welfare has labeled it a crisis for elephants and other wildlife.


"The most affected elephants are the young, elderly, and sick that can't travel long distances to find water," warned Tinashe Farawo, spokesman for the Zimbabwe National Parks and Wildlife Management Authority. An average-sized elephant requires a daily water intake of about 200 litres (52 gallons).


El Nino, a natural weather phenomenon, has disrupted weather patterns globally, causing below-average rainfall across southern Africa. This delay in the rainy season, combined with the prolonged dry spell, has intensified the struggle for survival among wildlife in Hwange National Park.

Conservationists fear a repeat of the devastating events in 2019 when more than 200 elephants in Hwange succumbed to a severe drought. Studies suggest that climate change may be strengthening El Ninos, leading to more extreme consequences.

Phillip Kuvawoga, a landscape program director at the International Fund for Animal Welfare, emphasized the recurring nature of this phenomenon. "Our region will have significantly less rainfall, so the dry spell could return soon because of El Nino," stated Trevor Lane, director of The Bhejane Trust, a conservation group aiding Zimbabwe's parks agency.

Also read: Climate change set to increase wildfire risk, lengthen fire seasons: Study

Efforts to mitigate the impact include pumping 1.5 million litres of water daily into Hwange's waterholes through over 50 boreholes managed by conservation groups in partnership with the parks agency. Hwange, home to around 45,000 elephants, faces increasing challenges as climate change disrupts the once-reliable rainy season, impacting not only the elephants but also the broader ecosystem.

Conservationists stress the vital role elephants play in fighting climate change by dispersing seeds through their dung, facilitating the regeneration and growth of forests. The loss of these elephants not only affects wildlife but also jeopardizes efforts to combat climate change. (With inputs from newswire Associated Press)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

news world news zimbabwe africa wildlife Climate change

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK