Hezbollah says war with Israel is entering new phase

A screen grab of drone footage of the building where Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar was present moments before he was killed. Pic/AFP

The Lebanese militant group Hezbollah vowed to launch a new phase of fighting against invading Israeli troops Friday, a day after Israel said its forces in the Palestinian enclave of Gaza had killed Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, the chief architect of last year’s brutal October 7 attack on Israel.

Early Friday, Hezbollah said its fighters have used new types of precision-guided missiles and explosive drones against Israel for the first time in recent days. The statement refers to an explosives-laden drone that evaded Israel’s air-defence system and slammed into a mess hall at a military training camp deep inside Israel last Sunday, killing four soldiers and wounding dozens.

The group also announced earlier this week that it fired a new type of missile called Qader 2 toward Tel Aviv. Hezbollah said its fighters were working according to “plans prepared in advance” to battle invading Israeli troops in several parts of south Lebanon. It also announced several missile and artillery attacks on Israeli forces operating in villages in southern Lebanon’s border area.

