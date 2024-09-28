With nearly 700 killed, Lebanon fears Gaza-level violence

Rescuers check the rubble of a building for survivors in the southern Lebanese village of Shebaa. PIC/AFP

Listen to this article Israel intercepts ballistic missile shot from Yemen x 00:00

The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) claimed that the advanced ‘Arrow’ Aerial Defense System of the country successfully intercepted a ballistic missile fired from Yemen. Sharing a post on X, the IDF said, “A missile was fired from Yemen towards Israel and successfully intercepted by the ‘Arrow’ Aerial Defense System.”

“Sirens and explosions were heard following the interception and falling shrapnel,” the post added. Meanwhile, Israel has refused to heed calls for a ceasefire with Hezbollah, according to a report by Al Jazeera. Nearly 700 people have been killed in Lebanon this week, according to Lebanon’s health ministry.

The International Organisation for Migration estimated on Thursday that more than 2,00,000 people have been displaced in Lebanon since Hezbollah began firing rockets into northern Israel in support of Hamas after it stormed into Israel.

Lebanon says a total of 1,540 people have been killed within its borders in that time. Israeli military vehicles were seen transporting tanks and armoured vehicles toward the country’s northern border with Lebanon.

