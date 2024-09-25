Lebanon’s Hezbollah fires missile at Tel Aviv

Israel says it then struck the site in southern Lebanon from where missile was launched

People inspect the damage after an Israeli strike on the Mount Lebanon village of Maaysra. Pics/AFP

Hezbollah hurled dozens of projectiles into Israel early Wednesday, including a missile aimed at Tel Aviv that was the militant group’s deepest strike yet and marked a further escalation after Israeli strikes on Lebanon killed hundreds of people.

The Israeli military said it intercepted the surface-to-surface missile, which set off air-raid sirens in Tel Aviv and across central Israel. There were no reports of casualties or damage. The military said it struck the site in southern Lebanon where the missile was launched.

An Israeli airstrike hit a hangar in the southern town of Jiyeh, Lebanon

Hezbollah said it fired a Qader 1 ballistic missile targeting the headquarters of Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency, which it blames for a recent string of targeted killings of its top commanders and for an attack last week in which explosives hidden in pagers and walkie-talkies killed dozens of people and wounded thousands, including many Hezbollah members.

The Israeli military said it was the first time a projectile fired from Lebanon had reached central Israel. Hezbollah claimed to have targeted an intelligence base near Tel Aviv last month, but there was no confirmation.

Leave Lebanon immediately: UK to Brit nationals

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has called on British nationals to leave Lebanon “immediately” after fighting intensified between Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah and around 700 UK troops were deployed to Cyprus in case an emergency evacuation is needed. Thousands of British nationals are believed to be in Lebanon and the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) continues to advise against all travel to Lebanon.

