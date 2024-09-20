Breaking News
Israeli military strikes 30 Hezbollah rocket launchers

Updated on: 20 September,2024 12:57 PM IST  |  Tel Aviv
ANI |

Israel Air Force fighter jets Thursday night attacked about 30 rocket launchers and military infrastructures of the terrorist organization Hezbollah in Lebanon, which contained about 150 launch canisters (each rocket launcher has multiple such canisters) intended for immediate launch towards the territory of Israel

Mourners carry the bodies of two Palestinians killed in an Israeli air strike in Jenin. Pic/AFP

About 30 launchers and 150 nests, military infrastructure, military buildings and a weapons warehouse: the IDF continues to attack Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon.


Israel Air Force fighter jets Thursday night attacked about 30 rocket launchers and military infrastructures of the terrorist organization Hezbollah in Lebanon, which contained about 150 launch canisters (each rocket launcher has multiple such canisters) intended for immediate launch towards the territory of Israel.



In addition, military buildings were attacked alongside the organization's munitions warehouse in several areas in southern Lebanon.


The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) also attacked with artillery fire in the Naqoura area of southern Lebanon.

The IDF pledged that it will "continue to degrade the capabilities and harm the Hizballah terrorist organization."

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

