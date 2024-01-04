High-ranking militia leader killed in “brutal American aggression” in Baghdad, says Popular Mobilization Force

Popular Mobilization Force, a coalition of militias that is nominally under the control of the Iraqi military, has announced in a statement that its deputy head of operations in Baghdad, Mushtaq Taleb al-Saidi, or 'Abu Taqwa,' had been killed “as a result of brutal American aggression.”

Members of Iraq's Hashed al-Shaabi gather at the entrance of their headquarters in Baghdad on January 4, 2024, following a reported strike on January 4, 2024. (Photo by Ahmad Al-Rubaye / AFP)

Popular Mobilization Force, a coalition of militias that is nominally under the control of the Iraqi military, has announced in a statement that its deputy head of operations in Baghdad, Mushtaq Taleb al-Saidi, or 'Abu Taqwa,' had been killed “as a result of brutal American aggression.”

The statement comes after an airstrike on the logistical support headquarters of an Iran-backed militia in central Baghdad on Thursday, newswire Associated Press reported. It was not immediately clear who had carried out the strike.

Thursday's Baghdad airstrike comes amid mounting regional tensions fuelled by Israel-Hamas war and fears that it could spill over into surrounding countries. It also coincides with a push by Iraqi officials for US-led coalition forces to leave the country.

Iraqi military spokesman Yehia Rasool said in a statement that the Iraqi army “holds the International Coalition Forces responsible for this unprovoked attack on an Iraqi security body operating in accordance with the powers granted to it by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.”

Officials with the US military and embassy in Baghdad did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The PMF, a group of Iranian-backed, primarily Shiite militias, were also key in the fight against the Sunni extremist group after it overran much of Iraq in 2014. The PMF is officially under the command of the Iraqi army, but in practice the militias operate independently.

Thursday's Baghdad airstrike killed two people and wounded five, according to two militia officials who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly.

One of the officials said al-Saidi was driving into the garage of the headquarters affiliated with the al-Nujaba militia, one of the members of the PMF, along with another militia official when the car was hit, killing both.

Heavy security was deployed around the location of the strike on Baghdad's Palestine Street, and Associated Press journalists were not allowed to approach the targeted area. Iraqi war planes could be seen flying overhead.

Since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war on October 7, a group of Iranian-backed militias calling itself the Islamic Resistance in Iraq has carried out more than 100 attacks on bases housing US troops in Iraq and Syria.

The group has said the attacks are in retaliation to Washington's support of Israel in the war against Hamas that has killed more than 20,000 people in Gaza, and that they aim to push US forces out of Iraq. Thursday's strike is likely to increase calls for a US departure. (With inputs from AP)