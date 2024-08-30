Breaking News
Hong Kong convicts 2 journalists in sedition case

Updated on: 30 August,2024 07:15 AM IST  |  Hong Kong
Agencies |

Their sedition trial was Hong Kong’s first involving media since the former British colony returned to Chinese rule in 1997

Chung Pui-kuen, former chief editor of Stand News. Pic/AFP

A Hong Kong court convicted two former editors of a shuttered news outlet on Thursday, in a sedition case that is widely seen as a barometer for the future of media freedom in the city once hailed as a bastion of free press in Asia.


Stand News former editor-in-chief Chung Pui-kuen and former acting editor-in-chief Patrick Lam were arrested in December 2021. They pleaded not guilty to the charge of conspiracy to publish and reproduce seditious publications. Their sedition trial was Hong Kong’s first involving media since the former British colony returned to Chinese rule in 1997.



Stand News was one of the city’s last media outlets that openly criticised the government amid a crackdown on dissent that followed massive pro-democracy protests in 2019.


