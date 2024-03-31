A female Dutch bodybuilder has built up bigger biceps than Arnold Schwarzenegger

Dutch bodybuilder Jackie Koorn has earned the ‘she-hulk’ tag for her extreme weight training exercise regimes. Pic/Facebook

Listen to this article Hulking around x 00:00

Jackie Koorn, aka ‘She-Hulk’, is a physically impressive 34-year-old fitness enthusiast from the Netherlands who allegedly has bigger biceps than Arnold Schwarzenegger did in his prime, 24 inches compared to 22.

Koorn has always been into fitness, but it was only after being forced to take a break from kickboxing in 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions that she realised she was much more comfortable with a bigger frame. She has since more than doubled in weight, embracing her curvy figure and dedicating herself to building massive muscles. She feels stronger than ever, and despite getting called “fat” or “too manly” online, she only focuses on the positive and encourages other people to do the same.

ADVERTISEMENT

“What I do when someone calls me names like that is I delete the comment and then I block the person, I put no weight on negative mindsets, there will always be people that think they know better or can do it better, but this journey is mine and I will do it my way without the negative comments,” Jackie told Media Drum World. “Honestly, if people are saying nasty things to you on your journey, just ignore the negative thoughts or comments.”

Koorn says that when she was doing kickboxing, she always felt strong, but also exhausted because of the constant dieting. Now, as a real-life She-Hulk, she feels even stronger, but also more comfortable in her own skin, because she doesn’t have to cut weight all the time. She just focuses on a healthy diet, trying to consume as many calories as possible during her bulk-up period, and lifting weights to build muscles.

The Dutch She-Hulk begins her training sessions with 100 push-ups and 250 sit-ups, followed by two hours of strength training, which usually involves deadlifting up to 150 kg; up to 200 kg bench presses; squatting with 100 kg in extra weights; and pushing up to 450 kg on the leg press.

Water-spout for a mouth

Man sets world record for spraying water from his mouth for five minutes

A Chinese man recently set a new Guinness Record for the longest time to spray water from the mouth continuously, a whopping five minutes and 51.88 seconds. Water sprouting is a fairly old trick that dates back to the 17th century, and involves muscle control. Ma Hui, a 35-year-old Chinese man recently set a new Guinness record for the longest time spraying water from the mouth. For this epic record attempt, Ma Hui drank 4.5 liters of water, and then regurgitated it all slowly, showing incredible muscle control, like a “human fountain”.

Grin and bare it

Maisie Smith, 32, was desperate to show her TikTok followers her gleaming new dentures that she posted a video flaunting them. But in her video, which raked in over three million views, she claimed that the procedure had gone wrong. She kept tricking people by continuing to maintain that her teeth were real in a series of videos about her daily life, and people fell for it. “Has no one got any humour anymore?” she posted, after receiving backlash for her “prank”.

Have you lost your head?

Filipino influencer Abby Domer Salle has come under fire for alleged animal cruelty after being spotted wearing a live chick in a small metal cage on her head on the streets of Manila. Inspired by Japanese Kawaii culture, the so-called “duckling fashion” has become very popular in southeast Asia in the last few years. Although Salle probably thought she was pushing the limits of fashion creativity with this stunt, she ended up sparking a debate about ethics in the influencer space.

Prison break

Manuel Lorenzo Ávila Alvarado, a Venezuelan criminal, recently managed to escape prison by disguising himself as a woman and walking out at the end of visiting hours. Alvarado tricked several guards into thinking that he was a blonde woman by wearing a wig.

What a bummer!



PIC/INSTAGRAM

While there are plenty of content creators on TikTok, Jennifer Draper made a name for herself on the app as the woman with the front bum. Proudly showing her unusual figure, the creator posts hilarious videos of her dancing.

Demon vision



PIC/SCIENCE NEWS

A 59-year-old Tennessee resident, Victor Sharrah, has a rare condition called prosopometamorphopsia, a neurological disorder that makes other people’s faces appear badly distorted. “My first thought was that I woke up in a demon world,” he said.