Breaking News
Bullet train project: 190 km of viaduct and 321 km of pier work completed
ED questions TV actors in fraud forex trading app case
Agreement for Central Park in Mumbai signed, CM Shinde meets officials
Team India's roadshow: Mumbai Police issues traffic restrictions in city
Nana Patole files nomination for MCA chief election
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > World News > Article > Hurricane Beryl roars toward Jamaica after killing 6

Hurricane Beryl roars toward Jamaica after killing 6

Updated on: 04 July,2024 08:41 AM IST  |  Kingston
Agencies |

Top

A hurricane watch was also in effect for Haiti’s southern coast and the Yucatan’s east coast. Belize issued a tropical storm watch stretching south from its border with Mexico to Belize City

Hurricane Beryl roars toward Jamaica after killing 6

Boats damaged by Hurricane Beryl in Barbados. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Hurricane Beryl roars toward Jamaica after killing 6
x
00:00

Hurricane Beryl was roaring toward Jamaica on Wednesday, with islanders scrambling to make preparations after the powerful Category 4 storm earlier killed at least six people and caused significant damage in the southeast Caribbean.


In Kingston, people boarded up windows, fishermen pulled their boats out of the water before sitting around a table to play dominoes beside a bay, and workers dismantled roadside advertising boards to protect them from the expected lashing winds to come.


A hurricane warning was in effect for Jamaica, Grand Cayman, Little Cayman and Cayman Brac. Beryl was forecast to weaken slightly over the next day or two, but still be at or near major-hurricane strength when it passes near or over Jamaica on Wednesday, near the Cayman Islands on Thursday and into Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula on Friday, according to the US National Hurricane Center.


A hurricane watch was also in effect for Haiti’s southern coast and the Yucatan’s east coast. Belize issued a tropical storm watch stretching south from its border with Mexico to Belize City.

20
No. of years since last strong storm hit Carribean

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

jamaica news world news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK