I’m supposed to be dead: Donald Trump

Donald Trump. Pic/AFP

Donald Trump has said he is “supposed to be dead” after the assassination attempt on him at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania, calling the incident a “surreal experience.”

In one of his first interviews since the incident, the 78-year-old former president told conservative US media that he felt that he had been saved “by luck or by God”.

“The most incredible thing was that I happened to not only turn [my head] but to turn at the exact right time and in just the right amount,” he said, adding that the bullet that grazed his ear could have easily killed him.

Trump undergoes CT scan

Donald Trump underwent a precautionary CT scan after he was shot in the upper ear during a campaign event and the scan came back clear. Trump underwent a precautionary computed tomography scan that came back clear.

