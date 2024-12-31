Impeached president Yoon Suk Yeol to be detained

Court also authorises warrant to search presidential residence in Seoul

A Seoul court on Tuesday approved a warrant to detain former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, who was impeached over his failed attempt to impose martial law, according to a report by Yonhap News Agency. This marks the first instance of a sitting president in the country facing arrest.

The report stated citing sources, that the Seoul Western District Court granted the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) permission to issue the warrant.

The court also authorised a warrant to search Yoon’s presidential residence in Yongsan, Seoul, as part of the ongoing investigation. The CIO sought the detention warrant after Yoon failed to comply with three separate summonses for questioning regarding the brief martial law enactment with lasted six hours.

CIO officials are expected to execute the warrant soon. Once detained, the agency will have 48 hours to decide whether to request an arrest warrant for extended detention or release him. Detention warrants are typically valid for seven days.

Earlier on December 14, Yoon was impeached by the National Assembly over his attempt to impose martial law in the country on December 3. The members of the unicameral National Assembly had voted 204 to 85 to impeach him. After his impeachment, Yoon was suspended from office.

