Impeached South Korean President pleads against arrest

The Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials, which is leading a joint investigation with police and the military, requested the Seoul Western District Court to grant a warrant for Yoon’s formal arrest.

Yoon has been in detention since Wednesday. Pic/PTI

South Korea’s impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol on Saturday argued for his release before a Seoul judge as the court reviewed whether to grant a law enforcement request for his formal arrest.

Yoon, who has been in detention since he was apprehended on Wednesday in a massive law enforcement operation at his residence, faces potential rebellion charges linked to his declaration of martial law on December 3, 2024.

Yoon’s lawyers said he spoke for about 40 minutes to the judge during the nearly five-hour closed-door hearing. His legal team and anti-corruption agencies presented opposing arguments about whether he should be held in custody.

Nine people, including Yoon’s defence minister, police chief, and several top military commanders, have already been arrested and indicted for their roles in the enforcement of martial law.

