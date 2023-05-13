Imran Khan gets reprieve from arrest in graft case, granted bail

Lawyers petition court for similar protection in a number of other corruption charges levied against the former PM

Imran Khan supporters dance to celebrate the court decision. Pic/AP

A High Court in Islamabad on Friday granted former Prime Minister Imran Khan protection from arrest in a graft case and ordered him freed on bail. The ruling came as the government and legions of Khan’s supporters were on edge after days of violent confrontations sparked by the arrest of the former prime minister earlier this week. The government has vowed it will find a way to take Khan back into custody, a move that would likely cause a resurgence of riots and mob attacks.

Friday’s ruling by the Islamabad High Court gave Khan protection from arrest on one of several corruption cases against him for a period of two weeks, a form of interim bail that usually is renewed in the Pakistan judicial system.

Police used excessive force against protesting PTI supporters, says Human Rights Watch

Pakistan police “fired on and used excessive force” against protesters after the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan on corruption charges on May 9, 2023, Human Rights Watch said on Thursday. The government is cutting off mobile internet services and has placed restrictions on access to Twitter, Facebook, and other social media platforms which is in violation of basic rights, it said.

Also Read: 3,000 people apprehended during clashes in Punjab province after Imran's arrest

Khan’s supporters around the country have used rocks, Molotov cocktails, and in a few cases, assault rifles to attack the police. They have set fire to ambulances, police vehicles, and schools, and destroyed property. The police have responded using tear gas and rubber bullets, and charged at protesters with batons.

Lahore cops leave for Islamabad to arrest Imran

A Lahore police team has left for Islamabad to arrest Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan in a number of cases registered against him in Punjab province, according to a media report on Friday. The police team, headed by the deputy inspector general (investigation) to probe cases against Imran, has informed the Islamabad High Court that it seeks the arrest of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party chief.

