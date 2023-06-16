Imran Khan, PTI leaders' social media profiles shared with FIA to investigate May 9 violence

A forensic test is being conducted on the videos and posts over allegedly anti-state statements contained in the shared links

Samaa English reported that the social media profiles of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and other leaders have been sent to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for conducting a forensic test for allegedly sharing content from March 8 to May 9.

Citing the police statement, ANI report said that a total of 23 links to different social media sites have been shared with FIA. The social media are from Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

The links shared on these sites are based on the videos and posts of Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Murad Saeed, and Hammad Azhar, police said. A forensic test will be conducted on those posts over allegedly passing anti-state statements in those links, as per Samaa English.

The statements of the political leaders will also form part of the JIT's final report on the May 9 violence cases, the police said.

The Joint Investigation Team's (JIT) final report on the May 9 violence will also include the statements of the political leaders, the police added. They added that the renowned PTI personalities and social media handlers kept sharing allegedly offensive material, Samaa English reported.

These forensic reports of the social media links will be part of the investigation report. Police also alleged that the youth was provoked against the state through social media.

Earlier, the Islamabad police on May 14 said that 564 people have been detained for violence after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan's arrest and more arrests are being made, Dawn reported. It said government property worth Pakistani rupees (PKR) 25 crores was damaged during the violent protests.

Protests erupted in Pakistan after Imran Khan was arrested in Islamabad on May 9. PTI workers protested in cities across the country, including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Karachi, Gujranwala, Peshawar, and Marda.

(With inputs from ANI)