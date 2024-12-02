Breaking News
Man hangs from 10th-floor balcony to evade cops in Mira Road, held
Ajit Pawar-NCP leader's murder: Mumbai Police invokes MCOCA on accused
20 booked for duping investors of Rs 26 lakh in cryptocurrency investment fraud
Prakash Ambedkar-led VBA announces anti-EVM stir, to launch signature campaign
Maharashtra CM's name to be declared on Wednesday, a day before new government's swearing-in ceremony
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > News > World News > Article > Imran Khan sent to 14 day judicial remand

Imran Khan sent to 14-day judicial remand

Updated on: 03 December,2024 08:08 AM IST  |  Islamabad
Agencies |

Top

Judge Amjad Ali Shah presided over the hearing, during which the court approved Khan’s judicial remand in the New Town police station case, as well as in six other cases

Imran Khan sent to 14-day judicial remand

Seven cases have been registered against Imran Khan for protests in September and October. File pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Imran Khan sent to 14-day judicial remand
x
00:00

An anti-terrorism court on Monday sent Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan on a 14-day judicial remand in connection with seven cases related to the recent protests by his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party.


Khan, 72, was presented before the anti-terrorism court judge at Adiala jail, where he has been incarcerated for months, after the completion of a six-day police remand in a separate case about his party’s September 28 protest in Rawalpindi.


Judge Amjad Ali Shah presided over the hearing, during which the court approved Khan’s judicial remand in the New Town police station case, as well as in six other cases.


The judge rejected a police request for physical remand in six other cases registered between September 28 and October 5. He ordered that Khan should be sent to jail on judicial remand.

The former premier was arrested in six cases related to the protests by his party.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

imran khan pakistan news world news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK