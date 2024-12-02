Imran Khan sent to 14-day judicial remand

Judge Amjad Ali Shah presided over the hearing, during which the court approved Khan’s judicial remand in the New Town police station case, as well as in six other cases

Seven cases have been registered against Imran Khan for protests in September and October. File pic/AFP

An anti-terrorism court on Monday sent Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan on a 14-day judicial remand in connection with seven cases related to the recent protests by his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party.

Khan, 72, was presented before the anti-terrorism court judge at Adiala jail, where he has been incarcerated for months, after the completion of a six-day police remand in a separate case about his party’s September 28 protest in Rawalpindi.

Judge Amjad Ali Shah presided over the hearing, during which the court approved Khan’s judicial remand in the New Town police station case, as well as in six other cases.

The judge rejected a police request for physical remand in six other cases registered between September 28 and October 5. He ordered that Khan should be sent to jail on judicial remand.

The former premier was arrested in six cases related to the protests by his party.

