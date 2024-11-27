Breaking News
Imran Khan supporters breach lockdown

Imran Khan supporters breach lockdown

Updated on: 27 November,2024 08:01 AM IST  |  Islamabad
Agencies |

It was unclear if the protesters would stage a sit-in or leave D-Chowk.

Imran Khan supporters breach lockdown

Policemen fire tear gas shells to disperse PTI supporters. Pic/AFP

Jailed former prime minister Imran Khan’s supporters reached the heart of Pakistan’s capital on Tuesday after removing barricades and battling police in clashes that killed six security personnel and injured dozens.


Four paramilitary Rangers and two policemen were killed late Monday and over 100 security personnel injured when protesters marching towards D-Chowk turned violent, prompting the federal government to deploy the army in Islamabad along with shoot-at-sight orders.


Geo News shared footage, which showed Khan’s supporters climbing on the shipping containers placed on the roads leading to D-Chowk, which is located close to several important government buildings: the Presidency and the PM Office.


It was unclear if the protesters would stage a sit-in or leave D-Chowk. Top leaders of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had vowed to remain in Islamabad until Khan was released.

Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi, who stubbornly led the protests, said in one of her addresses to the protestors to go away only if Khan comes in person to tell about the next course of action.

The protestors reached their declared destination despite repeated claims by Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi that nobody would be allowed to make it to D-Chowk.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

