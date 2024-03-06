Breaking News
Imran Khan's party to hold nationwide protests

Updated on: 06 March,2024 07:48 AM IST  |  Islamabad
Agencies |

He said that they are planning to take to the streets in all provinces so their demands are met, Geo News reported

Young PTI supporters show their support for Imran Khan at a protest in Karachi. File pic/AP

Jailed former prime minister Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party on Tuesday announced that it will launch nationwide protests on March 10 against the “stealing” of the mandate, nearly a month after an inconclusive general election marred by allegations of vote rigging.


“We will unite all political forces and will launch a movement within the law and Constitution,” said former National Assembly speaker and senior PTI leader Asad Qaiser while speaking to the media here. He said that they are planning to take to the streets in all provinces so their demands are met, Geo News reported.


“Our movement will continue and will bring together all political forces,” he said, adding that they will ally with like-minded parties. Qaiser said that they would protest peacefully as they don’t believe in the Shehbaz Sharif-led “fake government”.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

