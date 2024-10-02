Imran Khan’s PTI protests again

Breaking News
Home > News > World News > Article > Imran Khans PTI protests again

Updated on: 02 October,2024 08:50 AM IST  |  Islamabad
Agencies |

The protests are scheduled to take place in Islamabad on Wednesday despite the city introducing a fresh law that imposes a blanket ban on meetings and public gatherings in the capital city.

PTI activists in Rawalpindi clash with police. PIC/AFP

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s party Pakistan Tehreek-I-Insaaf (PTI) has given a fresh call for nationwide protests starting in Islamabad to ensure the independence of the judiciary, as reported by Dawn.


The announcement was made a day after Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur threatened the central government and other government institutions with severe consequences if action against the PTI workers was not stopped.


The protests are scheduled to take place in Islamabad on Wednesday despite the city introducing a fresh law that imposes a blanket ban on meetings and public gatherings in the capital city.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

