Imran Khan’s PTI protests again

The protests are scheduled to take place in Islamabad on Wednesday despite the city introducing a fresh law that imposes a blanket ban on meetings and public gatherings in the capital city.

PTI activists in Rawalpindi clash with police. PIC/AFP

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s party Pakistan Tehreek-I-Insaaf (PTI) has given a fresh call for nationwide protests starting in Islamabad to ensure the independence of the judiciary, as reported by Dawn.

The announcement was made a day after Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur threatened the central government and other government institutions with severe consequences if action against the PTI workers was not stopped.

