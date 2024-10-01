Breaking News
Mumbai Police arrest one for duping city jewellers of Rs 2.2 crore
Mumbai: Two teenagers go missing amid academic pressure
Two arrested with five baby crocodiles at Mumbai airport
Iconic Reay Road Bridge takes shape; to open in November
Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, AAP MLAs inspect condition of roads in national capital
Govinda accidentally shoots himself in the leg, hospitalised
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > World News > Article > Imran booked in new terrorism cases after voilent protests

Imran booked in new terrorism cases after voilent protests

Updated on: 01 October,2024 08:53 AM IST  |  Islamabad
Agencies |

Top

The cases included charges of attempted murder.

Imran booked in new terrorism cases after voilent protests

Protesters throw back teargas shells fired by the riot police. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Imran booked in new terrorism cases after voilent protests
x
00:00

Punjab police has registered three new cases against Pakistan’s jailed former prime minister Imran Khan following a protest by his party on his call at Rawalpindi’s Liaquat Bagh area on Saturday.


The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder was booked on Sunday under the Anti-Terrorism Act along with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and party chairman Barrister Gohar Khan.


The cases included charges of attempted murder.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

punjab pakistan imran khan world news islamabad

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK