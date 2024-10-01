Imran booked in new terrorism cases after voilent protests

The cases included charges of attempted murder.

Protesters throw back teargas shells fired by the riot police. Pic/AFP

Punjab police has registered three new cases against Pakistan’s jailed former prime minister Imran Khan following a protest by his party on his call at Rawalpindi’s Liaquat Bagh area on Saturday.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder was booked on Sunday under the Anti-Terrorism Act along with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and party chairman Barrister Gohar Khan.

