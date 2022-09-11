In graphics: How September 11 attacks unfolded in America in 2001

US is remembering the 9/11 attacks with moments of silence, volunteer work and other tributes 21 years after the deadliest terror attack on US soil in 2001
The 9/11 attacks at the WTC. File Pic/AFP
Here's a graphic timeline of how the September 11 attacks unfolded in the US in 2001.
Graphics: AFP