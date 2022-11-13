India, ASEAN countries vow to fight terrorism

They are also seeking cooperation on cyber security, digital economy and development projects

Vietnam’s Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, India’s Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Cambodia’s Prime Minister Hun Sen and other ASEAN leaders at this year’s summit. Pic/AFP

India and ASEAN countries vowed to establish a comprehensive strategic partnership and enhance cooperation against terrorism after Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar addressed the 19th ASEAN-India Summit in Cambodia on Saturday. Dhankhar is in Cambodia for a three-day visit. This year marks the 30th anniversary of ASEAN-India relations and is being celebrated as the ASEAN-India Friendship Year.

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is an international organisation that has 10 member countries in Southeast Asia: Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.

The ASEAN member states and India sought to strengthen cooperation on cybersecurity by establishing new dialogue platforms between India and the 10-member bloc. In a joint statement, they acknowledged the deep civilisational linkages, maritime connectivity, and cross-cultural exchanges between Southeast Asia and India, which have grown stronger over the last 30 years, providing a strong foundation for ASEAN-India relations.

Before addressing the summit, Dhankhar and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen held discussions on ways to further enhance bilateral ties, including in areas like human resources, de-mining and development projects. India and ASEAN nations declared to enhance cooperation in the digital economy. They also said that they would enhance cooperation in smart agriculture, including the exchange of best practices in the use of new technologies to develop a future-ready, resilient, and sustainable food supply.

Today, Dhankhar will participate in the 17th East Asia Summit, which comprises the 10 ASEAN member states and its eight dialogue partners—India, China, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Australia, New Zealand, the United States and Russia. At the East Asia Summit, leaders will discuss ways to further strengthen the East Asia Summit mechanism, as well as matters of regional and international interest and concerns, including maritime security, terrorism and non-proliferation.

Working on ties in SE Asia: Biden

President Joe Biden also joined a conference of Southeast Asian nations on Saturday, looking to emphasise the United States’ commitment in the region where a looming China is also working to expand its influence. Biden’s efforts at the summit are meant to lay the groundwork for his highly anticipated meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, the first face-to-face encounter of Biden’s presidency with a leader whose nation the US now considers its most potent economic and military rival. Biden and Xi will meet on Monday at the Group of 20 Summit, which is held this year in Indonesia on the island of Bali. Biden will raise issues such as freedom of navigation and illegal and unregulated fishing by China with the ASEAN leaders.

