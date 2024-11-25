Sharing a post on X, the social media platform that he owns, Musk wrote, “India counted 640 million votes in 1 day. California is still counting votes”

Tesla CEO Elon Musk. File pic/AP

Billionaire businessman Elon Musk on Sunday took a swipe at the US’ electoral process with California yet to officially announce results of the presidential polls, more than two weeks after it was held, and drew a contrast with the voting processes in India.

The Tesla CEO Elon Musk praised India’s election process, highlighting that the country was able to count a staggering 640 million votes in just one day. Sharing a post on X, the social media platform that he owns, Musk wrote, “India counted 640 million votes in 1 day. California is still counting votes.”

