India counted 640 million votes in 1 day

Updated on: 25 November,2024 08:31 AM IST  |  Washington
Agencies |

Sharing a post on X, the social media platform that he owns, Musk wrote, “India counted 640 million votes in 1 day. California is still counting votes”

Tesla CEO Elon Musk. File pic/AP

Billionaire businessman Elon Musk on Sunday took a swipe at the US’ electoral process with California yet to officially announce results of the presidential polls, more than two weeks after it was held, and drew a contrast with the voting processes in India.


The Tesla CEO Elon Musk praised India’s election process, highlighting that the country was able to count a staggering 640 million votes in just one day. Sharing a post on X, the social media platform that he owns, Musk wrote, “India counted 640 million votes in 1 day. California is still counting votes.”


