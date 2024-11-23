Varun Sardesai, Shiv Sena UBT candidate from Bandra East, got 57,708 votes and won by 11,365 votes.
Varun Sardesai
Youngest Winners
25: Rohit Suman RR Aba Patil is the youngest MLA from Maharashtra. Rohit, who is also the son of Late RR Patil contested on NCP SP ticket from Tasgaon-Kavathe Mahankal assembly constituency, and secured 1,28,403 votes and won by a margin of 27,644 votes.
31: Raghavendra (Ramdada) Manohar Patil is BJP Dhule Rural candidate. He got 1,70,398 votes and won by a margin of 66,320 votes.
Eldest Winners
77: Chhagan Bhujbal of NCP from Yeola secured 1,35,023 votes and won by a margin of 26,400 votes.
71: Ajay Choudhari, the Shiv Sena UBT candidate from Shivadi, secured 74,890 and won by a margin of 7,140 votes.
71: Dharmarao Baba Atram, the NCP Ajit Pawar faction candidate from Aheri secured 54,206 votes and won by a margin of 16,814 votes.
74: Dilip Sopal, Shiv Sena UBT Candidate from Barshi secured 1,22,694 votes and won by a margin of 6,472 votes.