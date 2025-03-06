India has strongly condemned the security breach and "provocative activities" by separatist groups during External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar’s UK visit, urging the British government to take appropriate action.

India has strongly condemned what it described as "provocative activities" by separatist and extremist elements during External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar’s visit to the United Kingdom. According to ANI, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has taken serious note of the breach of security during the visit and expressed its expectation that the UK government will fulfil its diplomatic obligations in such cases.

In a statement, an MEA spokesperson said, “We have seen the footage of a breach of security during the visit of EAM to the UK. We condemn the provocative activities of this small group of separatists and extremists. We deplore the misuse of democratic freedoms by such elements. We expect the host government in such cases to fully live up to their diplomatic obligations.”

As per ANI, a group of pro-Khalistan demonstrators gathered outside Chatham House in London, where Jaishankar was participating in a discussion on India’s foreign policy, regional dynamics, and global economic challenges. The protestors, holding flags and using loudspeakers, chanted slogans outside the venue while the minister engaged in dialogue with Bronwen Maddox, Director and Chief Executive of Chatham House.

This incident is not the first time such protests have occurred. ANI reports that in January, pro-Khalistan extremists assembled outside the Indian High Commission in London to stage a demonstration. Additionally, they previously stormed a cinema in Harrow in an attempt to halt the screening of Kangana Ranaut’s film Emergency.

According to ANI, when asked about acts of vandalism targeting UK theatres screening Emergency, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated, “We consistently raise concerns with the UK government regarding incidents of violent protest and intimidation by anti-India elements. Freedom of speech and expression cannot be applied selectively, and those obstructing it must be held accountable.”

Jaiswal further noted that India expects the UK authorities to take appropriate action against those responsible. “Our High Commission in London remains in regular communication with our community members for their safety and welfare. We expect the UK side to take strong and appropriate action in this matter,” he added.

Notably, in 2023, the Indian High Commission in London was the target of a violent attack by Khalistani supporters. ANI reports that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) linked these attacks to retaliation against action taken by Punjab Police against Amritpal Singh, Chief of Waris Punjab De. The NIA alleged that the attacks were aimed at influencing the crackdown on the outfit and its leader.

India has consistently called upon the UK government to curb activities of such extremist elements and prevent them from misusing democratic freedoms to promote separatist agendas. As per ANI, the Indian government continues to monitor such incidents closely and engage with British authorities to ensure the safety of its diplomatic missions and community members.

(With inputs from ANI)