India introduces draft Resolution on 'Memorial Wall for Fallen Peacekeepers'

Updated on: 16 June,2023 11:15 AM IST  |  New York
mid-day online correspondent |

Image used for representational purpose.

At UN Headquarters in New York, India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ruchira Kamboj has introduced the draft Resolution on a 'Memorial Wall for Fallen Peacekeepers', reported news agency ANI.


"I would also like to thank all 190 delegations who have cosponsored this initiative and invite the others to join as well. For 75 years, UN peacekeeping has been one of the most important tools for mitigating conflict and promoting peace and security around the globe," said the Permanent Representative to the UN, according to ANI report.


"These peacekeepers made the supreme sacrifice in the pursuit of mandates that we, as member states, requested them to carry out. It is therefore our bounded responsibility to ensure that their sacrifice is not forgotten and that their memories are honored," Kamboj further said.


"India stands ready to contribute, including financially, to this objective. The establishment of the Memorial Wall at a prominent location at UN headquarters is therefore of the utmost importance for all of us. It will be a testimony to the importance that we, as the United Nations, bestow on peacekeeping and on our peacekeepers. It will be a source of solace for the near and dear ones of the brave hearts who made the supreme sacrifice, including their serving comrades and colleagues," she added.

Meanwhile, expressing happiness after the adoption of a resolution to establish a new 'Memorial Wall' for fallen Peacekeepers which India piloted in the United Nations General Assembly, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he is grateful for everyone's support.

PM Modi tweeted, "Delighted that the Resolution to establish a new Memorial Wall for fallen Peacekeepers, piloted by India, has been adopted in the UN General Assembly. The Resolution received a record 190 co-sponsorships. Grateful for everyone's support."

The passage of the resolution in the UNGA came days ahead of PM Modi's official state visit to the US and his participation in the International Yoga Day celebrations at the United Nations headquarters on June 21.

(With ANI inputs)

news world news india India news new york united nations

