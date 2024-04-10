Defence Minister Rajnath Singh last week said that if terrorists try to disturb peace in India or carry out terror activities, a befitting response will be given and if they run away to Pakistan, India will enter the neighbouring country to kill them, referring to New Delhi’s assertive approach to dealing with cross-border terrorism

Matthew Miller

Listen to this article India, Pakistan should avoid escalation: US Official x 00:00

The US will encourage India and Pakistan to avoid escalation and resolve their outstanding issues through dialogue and will “not get in the middle of the situation,” a top State Department official has said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh last week said that if terrorists try to disturb peace in India or carry out terror activities, a befitting response will be given and if they run away to Pakistan, India will enter the neighbouring country to kill them, referring to New Delhi’s assertive approach to dealing with cross-border terrorism.

ADVERTISEMENT

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever