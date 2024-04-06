What to know before applying for US and Schengen visas from India

Apart from meeting document requirements, make sure your application is accurate and genuine. Apply to the country where you'll stay the longest, maintain enough money in your bank account

Preparing for international travel encompasses more than merely packing your bags and arranging flights, particularly for Indian travellers seeking visas for popular destinations such as the United States and the Schengen Area. Below are tips to keep in mind prior to initiating your visa application journey:

Understand the application process:

For Schengen Visa: Gather all the required documents listed in the checklist. Then, book a visa appointment online for the main Schengen country you're visiting. During the appointment, submit your documents and provide biometric data. You'll usually get a visa decision within 15 days.

For US Visa: Fill out the DS-160 form online and create an account on the official US consular website. Pay the visa fees and schedule two appointments for biometrics and an interview. Attend both appointments, where your biometric data will be taken, and you'll have the interview. The visa decision will come soon after the interview.

Essential documents needed:

For Schengen: Make sure you have your passport, personal income tax returns for the last three years, bank statements for the last six months, salary slips or company registration certificates, a No Objection Certificate from your employer, flight and hotel bookings, itinerary, application form, a cover letter explaining your travel purpose, and travel insurance.

For USA: Bring your passport, appointment confirmation letter, DS-160 confirmation page, itinerary, bank statements for the last six months, personal income tax returns for the last three years, and any proof of ties to your home country like rental agreements, No Objection Certificates (NOCs), or proof of asset ownership.

Know visa processing times:

For Schengen: Visas are usually processed within 15 days from the appointment date. But getting appointments and gathering documents might take more time. Plan your trip at least two months ahead to make sure you have everything ready.

For USA: The visa decision comes right after the consular interview. But getting appointments can be tough due to high demand. Plan your USA trip well in advance, as appointments might not be available for months. Allow at least a year for scheduling appointments and processing visas.

Strengthen your application:

For Schengen: Apart from meeting document requirements, make sure your application is accurate and genuine. Apply to the country where you'll stay the longest, maintain enough money in your bank account, and provide evidence of ties to your home country like property ownership or investments.

For USA: Prepare for the visa interview by being punctual, dressing appropriately, and answering questions clearly. Highlight your connections to India, including your job, family ties, and any assets you own, to strengthen your application.

Navigating the visa application process may seem challenging, but understanding these key points will make it easier. Whether you're planning a trip to Europe or the USA, careful planning and meeting requirements are essential for a smooth visa application experience.

(Mohak Nahata, Founder & CEO of Atlys)