Multiple cities in Thailand have created a distinct Indian link, demonstrating Bollywood's global influence, as nightclubs around the country embrace the vivid songs of Indian movies

Thailand is considered to be not very expensive

Listen to this article Indian connection in Thai clubs, Bollywood beats echo in Thailand x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





Warm hospitality, Indian music, many parts of Thailand make Indians not far away from home The country is considered to be not very expensive when it comes to vacations Multiple cities in Thailand have created a distinct Indian link

With warm hospitality, crowded streets and Indian music, many parts of Thailand make Indians not far away from their home. The country is considered to be not very expensive when it comes to vacations. But, not just the music, the Thai greeting known as the 'wai' is a short bow with hands clasped together in a prayer-like posture. It originates from the Indian Anjali Mudra, similar to the Indian greeting 'namaste'. The wai gesture originated in Buddhism and has similar origins as namaste in Hinduism.