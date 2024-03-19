Breaking News
Mumbai: Only 10 per cent of hacked social media accounts get recovered
Mumbai: ‘Low Gokhale bridge wall is a danger to all’
Lok Sabha elections 2024: 4,632 registered voters are over 100 years old in Mumbai suburbs, says Collector
Thane Crime Branch busts major drug factory in Varanasi
Mumbai: Four contract killers arrested from Gorai
shot-button
Home > Lifestyle News > Travel News > Article > Indian connection in Thai clubs Bollywood beats echo in Thailand
<< Back to Elections 2024

Indian connection in Thai clubs, Bollywood beats echo in Thailand

Premium

Updated on: 19 March,2024 11:43 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Asif Rizvi | asif.ali@mid-day.com

Top

Multiple cities in Thailand have created a distinct Indian link, demonstrating Bollywood's global influence, as nightclubs around the country embrace the vivid songs of Indian movies

Indian connection in Thai clubs, Bollywood beats echo in Thailand

Thailand is considered to be not very expensive

Key Highlights

  1. Warm hospitality, Indian music, many parts of Thailand make Indians not far away from home
  2. The country is considered to be not very expensive when it comes to vacations
  3. Multiple cities in Thailand have created a distinct Indian link

With warm hospitality, crowded streets and Indian music, many parts of Thailand make Indians not far away from their home. The country is considered to be not very expensive when it comes to vacations. But, not just the music, the Thai greeting known as the 'wai' is a short bow with hands clasped together in a prayer-like posture. It originates from the Indian Anjali Mudra, similar to the Indian greeting 'namaste'. The wai gesture originated in Buddhism and has similar origins as namaste in Hinduism.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

thailand india India news national news travel news
<< Back to Elections 2024

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK