An engineer and an avid trekker, Debjyoti Mukherjee will commence the expedition today, spanning over 98 km for 11 days

Image for representational purposes only. Photo Courtesy: iStock

Listen to this article Why this 48 year old man decided to scale 16,000 ft on the steep Goecha La pass x 00:00

On the occasion of Women's History Month, Debjyoti Mukherjee, a 48-year-old entrepreneur is set to embark on the Goechala trek in Sikkim. In a bid to raise awareness about sexual health rights for adolescent girls in Odisha, he will trek on the steep terrain to support Bal Raksha Bharat’s [Save the Children] project on girls and women empowerment in Odisha.

Culminating at an altitude of 16,000+ feet, the Goechala trek is one of the most difficult treks to set one's foot on. As he treks along the steep slope, he aims to empower women who bear the brunt of a lack of resources, education and equality in Indian society.

ADVERTISEMENT

An engineer and an avid trekker, he will commence the expedition today, spanning over 98 km for 11 days. Mukherjee is committed to securing resources in order to educate young women on sexual and reproductive health, empowering them to cultivate a balanced and healthy lifestyle.

A non-profit organisation working for the marginalised children in India, Bal Raksha Bharat would build a capacity of 30 healthcare service providers to ensure accessibility towards ‘adolescent-friendly’ healthcare services. The project aims to empower young women through the sensitisation of 5,750 men and boys, parents and various community-based organizations.

Interventions in this project aspire to build self-esteem and knowledge in girls and boys about their health rights, while increasing active participation in advocating for services with the local government.

Additionally, this enhanced knowledge is aimed at helping them navigate the challenges that occur during the transition from puberty to adulthood. The interventions with parents and the community will pave the way to enable adolescent girls to express themselves via dialogues.

Mukherjee defines respect and dignity as the fountainhead of all relationships and believes that progress achieved by the previous generation serves as the foundation for successive generations.

Speaking on the progressive path India is taking to be a developed nation, he says, “This trek is really special to me as it is being undertaken for a social purpose. Empowering these young women would not just enable them to lead a healthier life, but hopefully also change the next generation. We urge everyone to join us in this endeavour by contributing to our fundraising efforts so that we can make a significant difference in the lives of these women in Odisha.“