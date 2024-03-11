How Mumbai’s road queens blaze trails with biking adventures

Diving into the thrilling world of Mumbai's female bikers, Midday.com caught up with three 'Ladies of Harley' (as they like to be called), who recount episodes of adrenaline-pumping journeys

(L-R) Captain Sonia Chawla, Niyati Suvarna, Sarita Ashutosh

When Sarita Ashutosh from Thane, first took to the roads on a Kawasaki KX 250 (2006) – an accident left her with a deep-seated phobia. “While riding, there was gravel on the road due to which my bike skid and I hit the ground. Just when this happened, there was a bus speeding in my direction and the distance between the bus's tire and my head was barely a foot,” Sarita tells Midday.



Despite narrowly escaping physical injury thanks to her helmet, the incident left a lasting impact on her psyche. It festered a fear that ultimately led her to abandon biking altogether. However, it was during Covid-19 that she rediscovered a newfound desire to return to biking. “To accept that I got defeated by my fears was not an option for me. Thus, began my true journey with riding.”



A pastry chef, Sarita is not the only one juggling between a high-octane passion and profession. Diving into the thrilling world of Mumbai's female bikers, Midday.com caught up with three 'Ladies of Harley' (as they like to be called) who recount episodes of adrenaline-pumping journeys.



Sarita Ashutosh riding her Triumph Tiger