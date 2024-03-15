Breaking News
Mumbai: ED attaches properties of accused in Khichdi scam
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Mumbai to vote in May
Mumbai: Police bandobast, traffic diversions for Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Operation Please-All ahead of polls
Mumbai: The future is bright
shot-button
Home > Lifestyle News > Travel News > Article > Connecting with nature Exploring how Mumbaikars can go camping and tips for beginners
<< Back to Elections 2024

Connecting with nature: Exploring how Mumbaikars can go camping and tips for beginners

Premium

Updated on: 16 March,2024 07:30 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Aakanksha Ahire | aakanksha.ahire@mid-day.com

Top

Camping is the best kind of escape. Millennials and GenZ Mumbaikars will agree. If you are fresh out of college and have jumped straight into work life, you might soon need a getaway. Mid-day Online spoke to campers and camp organisers who told us how to embark on a remarkable camping expedition

Connecting with nature: Exploring how Mumbaikars can go camping and tips for beginners

One can go camping throughout the year, however, the time of camping largely depends on the choice of location. In Photo: Bhavali Dam campsite/Privilege Hospitality Events Private Limited

Key Highlights

  1. 100 kilometres outside the city one can find beautiful sites perfect for camping
  2. Popular camping sites for Mumbaikars include Pawna Lake, Bhandardara and Igatpuri
  3. Mumbaikars with serious health issues like asthma or high BP should avoid camping

Vacations act as an antidote to the stress and burnout that come with our jobs. Taking breaks from time to time helps us to refresh and reset. While relaxing in hotels and resorts on the outskirts of Mumbai is a common way for many to take vacations, a larger population of young adults are choosing to go camping.  
Lyka Pathan, one of the many camping enthusiasts from Mumbai calls herself a ‘free-spirited soul’. Lyka manages social media and operations for travel companies for a living, but her true passion lies in the mesmerising outdoors. 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

life and style travel news Travel trends mumbai travel maharashtra lifestyle wellness
<< Back to Elections 2024

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK