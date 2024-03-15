Connecting with nature: Exploring how Mumbaikars can go camping and tips for beginners

Camping is the best kind of escape. Millennials and GenZ Mumbaikars will agree. If you are fresh out of college and have jumped straight into work life, you might soon need a getaway. Mid-day Online spoke to campers and camp organisers who told us how to embark on a remarkable camping expedition

One can go camping throughout the year, however, the time of camping largely depends on the choice of location. In Photo: Bhavali Dam campsite/Privilege Hospitality Events Private Limited

100 kilometres outside the city one can find beautiful sites perfect for camping Popular camping sites for Mumbaikars include Pawna Lake, Bhandardara and Igatpuri Mumbaikars with serious health issues like asthma or high BP should avoid camping

Vacations act as an antidote to the stress and burnout that come with our jobs. Taking breaks from time to time helps us to refresh and reset. While relaxing in hotels and resorts on the outskirts of Mumbai is a common way for many to take vacations, a larger population of young adults are choosing to go camping.

Lyka Pathan, one of the many camping enthusiasts from Mumbai calls herself a ‘free-spirited soul’. Lyka manages social media and operations for travel companies for a living, but her true passion lies in the mesmerising outdoors.

