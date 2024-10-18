Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Suhel Ajaz Khan appreciated the showcasing of Indian culture and termed it a great initiative

Representational image. Pic/iStock

The celebrations for ‘India Week’ commenced in Saudi Arabia on Thursday, as part of Riyadh Season, showcasing the vibrant Indian culture and harmony. The celebrations are being held at the AL Suwaidi Park in Riyadh, as part of Saudi Arabia’s Global Harmony Initiative. Many artists from the Indian community in Saudi Arabia performed during the celebrations.

Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Suhel Ajaz Khan appreciated the showcasing of Indian culture and termed it a great initiative. “The way Indian culture is showcased here today is a very important thing. Everyone is enjoying it and there is a very good atmosphere. It is a great initiative,” Khan said. Riyadh Season is one of the world’s largest winter entertainment event.

