Breaking News
Baba Siddique murder: Photo of Zeeshan Siddique found on phone of accused arrested by cops
Mumbai: Hand, foot, and mouth disease on rise in city
Mumbai: The mystery of disappearing Juhu strays
Kandivli road rage: Auto drivers, bikers assault each other
Mumbai weather updates: Prepare for rainy weekend, forecasters say
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > News > World News > Article > Indian culture showcased at Riyadh Season

Indian culture showcased at ‘Riyadh Season’

Updated on: 19 October,2024 07:24 AM IST  |  Riyadh
Agencies |

Top

Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Suhel Ajaz Khan appreciated the showcasing of Indian culture and termed it a great initiative

Indian culture showcased at ‘Riyadh Season’

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article
Indian culture showcased at ‘Riyadh Season’
x
00:00

The celebrations for ‘India Week’ commenced in Saudi Arabia on Thursday, as part of Riyadh Season, showcasing the vibrant Indian culture and harmony. The celebrations are being held at the AL Suwaidi Park in Riyadh, as part of Saudi Arabia’s Global Harmony Initiative. Many artists from the Indian community in Saudi Arabia performed during the celebrations.


Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Suhel Ajaz Khan appreciated the showcasing of Indian culture and termed it a great initiative. “The way Indian culture is showcased here today is a very important thing. Everyone is enjoying it and there is a very good atmosphere. It is a great initiative,” Khan said. Riyadh Season is one of the world’s largest winter entertainment event.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

riyadh india news world news International news saudi arabia India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK