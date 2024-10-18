Breaking News
President Droupadi Murmu hails Indian community in Malawi as 'living link' between the two nations

Updated on: 18 October,2024 09:22 AM IST  |  Lilongwe
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Addressing the Indian diaspora at a reception, the president said the "Indian community in Malawi is a living link between the two countries", her office shared in a post on X

Pic/X

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday hailed the Indian community in Malawi as a "living link" between the two nations, praising their contributions to the African country's society and economy while urging their participation in India's developmental journey.


President Droupadi Murmu arrived earlier in the day on the final leg of her three-nation visit to Africa.


Addressing the Indian diaspora at a reception, the president said the "Indian community in Malawi is a living link between the two countries", her office shared in a post on X.


"She appreciated their contribution to the society and economy of Malawi. She urged them to take part in the developmental journey of India," it said, sharing some photographs of the event.

President Droupadi Murmu also emphasised the Indian government's commitment to the welfare of its nationals living abroad.

"The welfare of our countrymen living outside India is the top priority of our government. We are committed to working with our partners across the world to address the concerns of Indians and ensure their safety, well-being, and prosperity," she said, reported PTI.

Highlighting India's role on the global stage, Murmu stressed the country's responsibility as a prominent voice for the Global South.

"As a leading member of the Global South, India takes seriously its role of representing the interests of two-thirds of the world's population, and will continue to share its experiences and capabilities with countries in the Global South," President Droupadi Murmu said, reported PTI.

The president also reaffirmed India's commitment to strengthening its partnerships with Africa, noting that these relations are based on mutual trust and equality.

"India values its partnership with the African continent based on the principles of mutual trust, equality, and mutual benefit. Our model of cooperation with Africa is to harness local resources, and build capacity, based on the prioritisation of Africa's own needs," Murmu said, reported PTI.

Noting that this year marks the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Malawi, the president highlighted the historical and cultural ties between the two countries, calling the relationship deep and longstanding.

Earlier, Murmu addressed the India-Malawi Business Meet here and said there is an immense scope for enhancing bilateral cooperation in the fields of agriculture, mining, energy and tourism.

Upon her arrival at the Kamuzu International Airport here earlier in the day, she was received by Vice President Michael Usi.

Murmu was accorded a ceremonial welcome and was warmly greeted by children. A traditional cultural performance was also presented before the President at the airport.

The president arrived here after successful visits to Algeria and Mauritania, where she held talks with her respective counterparts to enhance bilateral ties.

(With inputs from PTI)

