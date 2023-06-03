Indian democracy’s collapse not in global interest, says Rahul Gandhi

Earlier, at a reception hosted for him by eminent Indian American Frank Islam, Gandhi confidently said the BJP will be “decimated” in the next three-four Assembly elections by the Congress

Stating that Indian democracy is a “global public good”, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has said that its “collapse” will have an impact on the world and is not in America’s national interest. At the same time, Gandhi, who is currently on a six-day tour of the US, insisted that the issue of democracy is an internal matter of India.

“But the thing to remember is that Indian democracy is a global public good. Because India is large enough that a collapse in democracy in India will affect...will have an impact on the world. So that is for you to think about how much you have to value Indian democracy. But for us, it’s an internal matter, and it’s a fight that we are committed to, and we are going to, we are going to win,” he told reporters at a news conference here at the National Press Club on Thursday.

Earlier, at a reception hosted for him by eminent Indian American Frank Islam, Gandhi confidently said the BJP will be “decimated” in the next three-four Assembly elections by the Congress.

“We’ll do to them the very similar stuff that we’ve done in Karnataka. But if you ask the Indian media that’s not going to happen,” he said. Assembly elections will be held in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram later this year, setting the stage for the crucial general elections in 2024.

