Indian officer in Singapore jailed

An Indian-origin former Changi Airport Group (CAG) support officer was sentenced to three years and two months in jail on Friday for accepting bribes to issue Airside Driving Permits (ADPs) to unqualified workers. Premkumar Jaya Kumar, 42, took SGD 4,400 from people, including a company director, reported The Straits Times.

An ADP allows the permit holder to drive selected vehicles on any part of an airside except for taxiways and runways. An airside is part of an airport terminal beyond passport and customs control, including places such as hangars and cargo loading areas. Premkumar, who worked with CAG from October 6, 2015, to December 25, 2017, had issued the permits even though he knew that company director Diong Yao’s workers did not pass the requisite theory and practical tests.

At the time of the offences, Diong, 41, was a director at Singapura Logistics Support, while another man, Noordin Abdul Gaffor, 48, was then a supervisor at the firm. Their cases are still pending. He pleaded guilty to offences under the Computer Misuse and Cybersecurity Act and multiple counts of graft.

