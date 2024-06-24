Indian-origin man shot during robbery in Dallas

Dasari Gopikrishna, who hailed from Bapatla district in Andhra Pradesh, came to the US only eight months ago

In a tragic incident, a 32-year-old Indian-origin man was fatally shot during a robbery at a convenience store in the US state of Texas.

Dasari Gopikrishna, who hailed from Bapatla district in Andhra Pradesh, came to the US only eight months ago.

The incident occurred at a gas station convenience store in Pleasant Grove, Dallas on June 21.

Consul General D C Manjunath, who was in Dallas for a Yoga Day event on Sunday, confirmed to PTI that the incident was unrelated to a shooting in Arkansas as previously reported by various sources.

Expressing condolences to Gopikrishna's family, Manjunath said, "We are deeply saddened to learn about the tragic demise of Indian national Gopi Krishna Dasari in a robbery shooting incident at Pleasant Grove, Dallas, TX, and are in touch with local family members."

The Consulate, along with support from Indian associations, is providing all possible assistance to facilitate the repatriation of Gopikrishna's body to India following local formalities, including autopsy and death certificates.

Gopikrishna sustained critical injuries during the robbery and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he tragically succumbed to his injuries on Sunday morning while undergoing treatment.

The incident has deeply affected the Indian community in Dallas and surrounding areas. Gopikrishna is survived by his wife and son.

