Indian-origin NYPD officer honoured with Medal of Valour

Joe Biden. Pic/AFP

A 27-year-old Indian-origin New York Police Department (NYPD) officer and nine others were honoured by US President Joe Biden with the Medal of Valour, the country’s highest award for public safety officers.

Sumit Sulan was honoured at a White House ceremony on Wednesday for shooting a convicted felon who killed two of his colleagues when the trio were investigating a domestic-violence call in New York City in January. The convicted felon had ambushed the three officers, shooting at Rivera and Mora, who later died of their injuries.

Sulan was praised by the US president at the May 17 ceremony for swiftly jumping into action, despite being a rookie with the NYPD at that time.

