Breaking News
Mumbai: Rs 3.23 cr cleared to kick-off Vikhroli hospital redevelopment
Mumbai saw 26 heart attack deaths every day in 2022
BMC closes Parel TT bridge for bikers, heavy vehicles
Mumbai: Tech snag during paper correction triggers panic
Illegal posters of politicians deface Mumbai metro pillars
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > World News > Article > Indian origin NYPD officer honoured with Medal of Valour

Indian-origin NYPD officer honoured with Medal of Valour

Updated on: 23 May,2023 08:09 AM IST  |  New York
Agencies |

Top

Sumit Sulan was honoured at a White House ceremony on Wednesday for shooting a convicted felon who killed two of his colleagues when the trio were investigating a domestic-violence call in New York City in January. The convicted felon had ambushed the three officers, shooting at Rivera and Mora, who later died of their injuries

Indian-origin NYPD officer honoured with Medal of Valour

Joe Biden. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Indian-origin NYPD officer honoured with Medal of Valour
x
00:00

A 27-year-old Indian-origin New York Police Department (NYPD) officer and nine others were honoured by US President Joe Biden with the Medal of Valour, the country’s highest award for public safety officers.


Sumit Sulan was honoured at a White House ceremony on Wednesday for shooting a convicted felon who killed two of his colleagues when the trio were investigating a domestic-violence call in New York City in January. The convicted felon had ambushed the three officers, shooting at Rivera and Mora, who later died of their injuries.



Sulan was praised by the US president at the May 17 ceremony for swiftly jumping into action, despite being a rookie with the NYPD at that time.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Joe Biden new york united states of america world news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK